PC Andrew Harper was married just four weeks before he was killed

The family of a police officer killed while investigating a burglary have paid tribute to him ahead of a minute's silence to remember him.

PC Andrew Harper, 28, died after he was dragged along the road by a vehicle in Sulhamstead, Berkshire, on 15 August.

Thames Valley Police will lead the minute's silence, joined by forces across the country at 11:00 BST.

PC Harper's mother Debbie said she "treasured" the "outpouring of love" from the public since her son's death.

"We are devastated and bereft but as Andrew always lived, with dignity, honour and calmness we intend to grieve in this way," she added.

"A big part of me has gone with you, I cannot imagine our lives going forward but we will do so with Andrew in our hearts."

L to R: Aimee (Andrew's sister) Phil (Andrew's father) Lissie, Andrew, Karen (Andrew's step-mother) Sean (Andrew's brother)

PC Harper, who got married four weeks ago, was killed on the A4 Bath Road.

The roads policing officer, who became a regular officer in 2011 after joining as a special constable a year earlier, had attended a reported break-in with a fellow constable at about 23:30 BST.

A post-mortem examination concluded that he died of multiple injuries.

Forces in Hampshire, Leicestershire and Kent have announced colleagues will join Thames Valley and fall silent to remember PC Harper.

A fundraising page set up by the Thames Valley Police Federation, which represents rank-and-file officers, had raised more than £260,000 for his family.

PC Harper's wife Lissie said her husband was "the kindest, loveliest, most selfless person you will ever meet"

PC Harper's father, Phil, described his son as a "hero, if not a superhero".

"Although Andrew was the strongest man we knew, he was also a big softy with a huge heart," he added.

"Rest in peace my son, you have made us so proud of you and we will always love and miss you."

PC Harper's brother Sean and sister Aimee said their brother was the "funniest, bravest, most compassionate person" and was a "protector at heart".

PC Harper's wife Lissie, said her husband was the "kindest, loveliest, most selfless person you will ever meet".

Jed Foster, 20, who has been charged with murdering PC Harper has been remanded in custody ahead of a trial in January 2020.