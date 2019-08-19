A man has been charged with murdering 28-year-old PC Andrew Harper, who was killed while investigating a burglary.

The Thames Valley Police officer died on Thursday in Sulhamstead, Berkshire, after being dragged along the road by a vehicle.

Jed Foster, 20, of Reading, has been charged with his murder and the theft of a quad bike.

Nine other people who were arrested at the same time as Mr Foster have been released on bail until 13 September.

