Image caption PC Andrew Harper was married four weeks ago

Police have been granted a 24-hour extension to question 10 people arrested on suspicion of murdering PC Andrew Harper.

PC Harper, 28, died on Thursday in Sulhamstead, Berkshire, when he was dragged along the road by a vehicle.

The Thames Valley Police officer, who got married four weeks ago, was responding to reports of a burglary.

Ten males aged between 13 and 30 were arrested on suspicion of murder within an hour.

PC Harper attended the reported break-in at about 23:30 BST with a fellow officer.

A post-mortem examination concluded that he died of multiple injuries.

Image caption Floral tributes have been left at the scene near the A4 Bath Road

Forensics officers have been seen investigating at the Four Houses Corner Caravan Site, three miles from the scene on the A4 Bath Road.

News of PC Harper's death prompted politicians to comment. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "shocked and appalled".

A fundraising page, set up by the Thames Valley Police Federation to support PC Harper's family, passed the £140,000 mark on Monday morning.