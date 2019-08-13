Berkshire

Reading tenants charged thousands for non-existent lift

  • 13 August 2019
Belford Court Image copyright Google
Image caption A lift maintenance engineer once visited Belford Court asking "where's the lift?"

Tenants living in a block of flats paid out thousands of pounds over a number of years for a non-existent lift.

One Housing charged residents living in Belford Court, Reading, for maintenance despite there being no lift in their block.

The housing association admitted its mistake this year in a service charge booklet, before issuing a new booklet without the lift charge.

A spokeswoman said residents would be contacted and refunded.

One resident, who did not want to be named, said: "I even let the lift maintenance guy in once and he went up the stairs and said 'where's the lift?'."

Another told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "Why are we being charged for facilities we have no access to?" 

The One Housing spokeswoman said there had "unfortunately been a small number of errors" when allocating costs for lift maintenance in "previous year-end accounts" at Belford Court. 

"We are now correcting this and will be contacting the residents who have been impacted and refunding them in due course," she added.

Related Topics

Around the BBC