Image copyright Google Image caption A lift maintenance engineer once visited Belford Court asking "where's the lift?"

Tenants living in a block of flats paid out thousands of pounds over a number of years for a non-existent lift.

One Housing charged residents living in Belford Court, Reading, for maintenance despite there being no lift in their block.

The housing association admitted its mistake this year in a service charge booklet, before issuing a new booklet without the lift charge.

A spokeswoman said residents would be contacted and refunded.

One resident, who did not want to be named, said: "I even let the lift maintenance guy in once and he went up the stairs and said 'where's the lift?'."

Another told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "Why are we being charged for facilities we have no access to?"

The One Housing spokeswoman said there had "unfortunately been a small number of errors" when allocating costs for lift maintenance in "previous year-end accounts" at Belford Court.

"We are now correcting this and will be contacting the residents who have been impacted and refunding them in due course," she added.