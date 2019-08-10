Image copyright Other Image caption The Health and Safety Executive has been conducting an investigation at the site

Demolition work is being carried out to ensure a town centre road is safe after scaffolding collapsed at a derelict shopping centre.

Garrard Street in Reading could reopen by the end of Monday after the work is carried out.

Three people suffered minor injuries when the structure came down on 1 August.

Witnesses described the collapse of the former Friar's Walk shopping centre as "sounding like thunder".

The building was being demolished as part of a £500m housing and retail development and emergency services initially feared people were trapped under the rubble.

Reading Borough Council said: "It is anticipated the works will be completed by the end of Monday 12 August and as soon as we receive evidence that there is no further risk of structural collapse, Garrard Street will be reopened."

The Health and Safety Executive and scaffolding contractor McGee have both started investigations.