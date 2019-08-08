Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened on Tuesday in London Road, Earley

A group of masked man armed with 18in (45cm) screwdrivers attacked an elderly couple as they lay in bed.

Three burglars forced their way into a home in Earley, near Reading, on Tuesday at about 22:45 BST.

They attacked a 71-year-old man, inflicting head injuries, before fleeing the scene in a car driven by a fourth man, Thames Valley Police said.

Cash and jewellery was stolen in the raid, said the force as it appealed for information.

Det Con Shannon Walker said: "This was a terrifying ordeal for the victims."

She said the men were armed with long yellow-handled screwdrivers, and described the getaway car as a "dark-coloured four-door vehicle with rear tinted windows".