Firefighters are searching for people feared trapped under a huge mound of collapsed scaffolding.

The structure came down just after 11:15 BST in Garrard Street, Reading, injuring at least two people.

South Central Ambulance Service said the injured pair are suffering from chest pains and a head injury.

A spokesman added: "The fire service are using their thermal imaging equipment to search the collapsed scaffolding."

Witness Louis Stead said he saw the corner of the building fall with an "almighty crash and lots of dust and debris".

"It was horrifying, very shocking and very concerning," he said.

Paramedics said the two people being treated did not have life-threatening injuries.

Garrard Street has been closed in both directions and people are urged to avoid the area.