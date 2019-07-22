Image copyright University of Reading Image caption The baby llama was an "unexpected arrival" at the University of Reading

A university has launched a poll to name a baby llama after one of the Conservative leadership candidates.

The University of Reading wants the public to name the newest addition to its herd either Boris or Jeremy.

Academics said the "unexpected arrival" could help scientists develop the "next generation of life-saving medicines".

The result of the 24-hour Twitter poll will be announced on Tuesday, the same day the winner of the Tory leadership contest is revealed.

It's the contest that's gripped a nation. Everybody's talking. Does the future (of the llama herd) lie with Boris, or Jeremy? Help name our fluffy boy: — Uni of Reading (@UniofReading) July 22, 2019

The university purchased an adult llama to add to the herd which produce antibodies for research, but didn't realise she was pregnant until after her arrival.

These antibodies are "crucial to an innovative new area of medical research", according to the university.

Prof Gary Stephens said: "Llamas and other dromedaries, such as camels, have been found to produce nano antibodies which are much smaller than those of humans."

Image copyright Getty images/Reuters Image caption Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson are bidding to become the next Tory leader and prime minister

Jeremy has emerged as the early favourite among voters in the llama naming poll.

However, Mr Johnson is regarded as the frontrunner in the contest to be named next prime minister.