A man in his 20s sustained life-threatening injuries when he was shot with a crossbow in Berkshire.

Police said the victim was shot in Mount Road, Thatcham, at about 14:15 BST on Friday.

The victim suffered "very serious injuries" and was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Det Insp Dean Brown appealed for any witnesses, adding that any information could be "vital" to the inquiry.