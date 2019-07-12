Image copyright THAMES VALLEY POLICE Image caption Oliver Allerton and Victoria Quinton had denied the charges but were found guilty at a trial in May

Two killers who left a man to die after he was stabbed in the chest have been jailed.

Oliver Allerton, 27, knifed Zelous Smythe in a row over money in Nine Mile Ride, Crowthorne, on 5 November.

Co-defendant Victoria Quinton, 21, drove her car into Mr Smythe before fleeing the scene with Allerton.

Allerton was convicted of murder and ordered to serve at least 17 years in prison. Quinton was jailed for seven years for manslaughter.

A trial at Reading Crown Court heard Mr Smythe, 27, from Camberley in Surrey, died from a single stab wound to the chest inflicted by Allerton,

He also suffered defensive wounds to his forearm and hand.

The pair drove off without contacting the emergency services and left Mr Smythe dying in the road.

Quinton, of Priestwood, Bracknell, was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter at the trial in May.

They were sentenced at the Old Bailey.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Zelous Smythe was described as "a fun-loving and generous person with a zest for life"

Det Insp Sally Spencer said: "Zelous Smythe lost his life that day following the despicable actions of Oliver Allerton.

"Neither of them considered Zelous' life during this incident and have since continued to put his family through the turmoil of a trial. Neither have shown any remorse."

In a statement, Mr Smythe's family described him as an "amazing person" who "could walk into a room and light it up without saying a word".

Allerton, of no fixed abode, was also handed two-year concurrent prison sentence relating to another attack on a 20-year-old man in Reeds Hill, Bracknell, on 6 October.

That victim needed treatment for knife wounds to his hands.