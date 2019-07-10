Image copyright @HJay1976 Image caption The road is closed from Norfolk Road to Belmont Road

A lorry has smashed into a railway bridge and shed its load in Berkshire.

The vehicle struck the 4.27m (14ft) bridge on the A308 Gringer Hill in Maidenhead. One social media user said she "thought it was thunder".

Thames Valley Police said no-one was injured and has advised motorists to avoid the area.

The street is expected to remain closed from Norfolk Road to Belmont Road while the obstruction is cleared.