Image copyright Paul King Image caption The patrol car had its blue lights on when the crash happened on the A4 Bath Road

A police officer was seriously injured when the patrol car he was in crashed into a tree during an emergency call.

Thames Valley Police said the vehicle had its blue lights on when the crash happened on the A4 Bath Road, Reading, at 17:50 BST on Sunday.

The force said no other vehicles were involved and no-one else was seriously hurt in the crash.

The seriously injured male officer was taken to hospital, but he has since been discharged.

Another male PC suffered minor injuries in the crash, which happened near the junction with Haden Square.