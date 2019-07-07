Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Albert Street on Saturday morning

A man in his 20s is seriously ill in hospital after being stabbed several times in the back.

Thames Valley Police said officers were alerted at 07:55 BST on Saturday to the attack in Albert Street, Slough, Berkshire.

Police described the stabbing as an "isolated incident".

A 34-year-old Slough man is due to appear before local magistrates on Monday charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.