Image copyright Google Image caption The A34 has been closed in both directions

The A34 is closed in both directions after a serious crash in Berkshire.

Thames Valley Police was called at 14:28 BST to the crash near East Ilsley and warned motorists they are facing severe delays.

Highways England said the road was due to be closed for some time from the A339 Vodafone roundabout at Newbury northbound.

Traffic southbound is being diverted at East Ilsley and Compton, and police have told drivers to avoid the area.

A spokesman said the southbound carriageway was due to be closed for several hours and advised drivers and passengers to "try and stay hydrated".

He added police would attempt to reopen one northbound lane "as soon as possible".

Highways England said trapped traffic on the northbound carriageway was being turned around.

It is not known whether anyone was injured in the crash.