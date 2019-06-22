Image copyright Steve Lutwyche Image caption The After Dark venue in Reading has been open since 1973

More than 1,800 people have signed a petition to save a nightclub which had its licence revoked on Wednesday amid claims it attracts "violent" customers.

The After Dark venue in Reading has been open since 1973 and hosted bands including Radiohead and Supergrass.

Reading Council reviewed the licence after a string of complaints, including episodes of violence and noise, and concerns by Thames Valley Police.

Club manager Zee Khan said he is appealing the council's decision.

The petition was started by Angela Yavari who said she had been going there "for as long as I can remember".

"I've never had a bad night there and I think it's a gem of a venue. I'm blown away by all the support," she added.

"There is nothing like it left in Reading. Nowhere for up and coming bands and acts to perform. It's part of the town's entertainment and arts history and it would be a travesty if it closed."

Image copyright Google Image caption The venue is accessed through an alleyway in London Street

"It's very nice to see support for the club and for us as well," Mr Khan said.

"We're going to be really proactive at keeping Reading safe, and communicating that better to the authorities."

In the meantime, After Dark can stay open until a decision by a magistrates' court, which could take several months, the Local Democracy reporting Service said.