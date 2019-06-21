Image copyright TVP Image caption Police say the A329 northbound carriageway will be closed "for a number of hours"

A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous and drug-driving after two pedestrians were seriously injured in a crash.

An Iveco pick-up truck crashed in to a stationary highways maintenance van on the side of the A329 between Winnersh and Reading at about 12:15 BST.

Officers said two pedestrians were taken to hospital and their next of kin have been informed.

The northbound stretch of the road is set to be shut for "a number of hours".

Thames Valley Police said the drivers of the pick-up truck and Ford Transit maintenance van both sustained minor injuries.