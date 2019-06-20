It's that time of year again. Royal Ascot becomes Royal Hat-scot as thousands of racegoers descend for Ladies' Day.
While fans of a flutter must observe a strict dress code, there is still plenty of room for creative expression - particularly when it comes to headwear.
As spectators basked in highs of 18C, they could have been forgiven for being distracted by the head-turning millinery on display.
Ladies' Day is traditionally the busiest of the five-day horse-racing extravaganza.
In the Royal Enclosure hats must be worn, strapless dresses are banned, midriffs must be covered, and trouser suits must be full length and matching.
Royal Ascot ends on Saturday.