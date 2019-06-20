Berkshire

Royal Ascot Ladies' Day 2019 in pictures

  • 20 June 2019
Ladies Day Royal Ascot 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Many like to keep things simple but elegant

It's that time of year again. Royal Ascot becomes Royal Hat-scot as thousands of racegoers descend for Ladies' Day.

While fans of a flutter must observe a strict dress code, there is still plenty of room for creative expression - particularly when it comes to headwear.

As spectators basked in highs of 18C, they could have been forgiven for being distracted by the head-turning millinery on display.

Ladies' Day is traditionally the busiest of the five-day horse-racing extravaganza.

Ladies Day Royal Ascot 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption No rah-rah skirts here, but this pom-pom hat was hard to miss
Ladies Day Royal Ascot 2019 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Avant-geared: Some people shunned the traditional floral theme and opted for something more industrial
Ladies Day Royal Ascot 2019 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Jazzy hats aren't the only attraction - as this couple's electrifying outfits show
Ladies Day Royal Ascot 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Others opt for a more muted approach
Ladies Day Royal Ascot 2019 Image copyright PA
Image caption Feathers are a staple of the racing festival, but with winds of up to 12mph, some people literally had to hold onto their hats
Alexa Holman from Miami models a gravity-defying creation Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption High tea meets high fashion: Alexa Holman from Miami sported a gravity-defying creation
Ladies Day Royal Ascot 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Blue-ming marvellous: Some people people still managed to impress with floral designs
Ladies Day Royal Ascot 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The day is a great opportunity for milliners to display their designs
Ladies Day Royal Ascot 2019 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Some pay lip-service to fashion, but for others it's a chance to really make a statement
Ladies Day Royal Ascot 2019 Image copyright PA
Image caption Katherine Flashman Kittson from Cornwall opted for this patriotic outfit
Ladies Day Royal Ascot 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Fascinators are banned in the Royal Enclosure, but the rules allow for headpieces with a base of 4in (10cm) or more in diameter
Tootsie Rollers Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Singing group the Tootsie Rollers co-ordinated their look as they performed

In the Royal Enclosure hats must be worn, strapless dresses are banned, midriffs must be covered, and trouser suits must be full length and matching.

You may also like:

Royal Ascot ends on Saturday.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites