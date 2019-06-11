Sandhurst 'waterboarding' trial stopped

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption An alleged "waterboarding" case involving two officer cadets at the Royal Military Academy has stopped

The trial of two Army cadets who allegedly "waterboarded" a colleague at the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst, Berkshire, has been stopped due to the board being discharged.

On Monday Bulford Military Court, Wiltshire, heard Jonathan Cox, 25, and Edward Wright, 24, poured water over Edward Flower's face.

The pair denied confronting their colleague on 7 August.

But the trial has now stopped as the board was discharged for legal reasons.

The Wiltshire court had heard how the two officer cadets had confronted Mr Flower near his room at about 18:00 BST.

It heard how they grabbed Mr Flower by the ankles and twice lifted him off the floor before pouring an estimated 500ml (0.87 pints) of water over his face.

Judge Advocate Alan Large on Tuesday addressed the three-strong board, saying: "A matter arose yesterday which required investigation and consideration.

"Further consideration of the issue is required and that is not going to be possible in this trial.

"What that means is I am going to discharge you in the case."