Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened near the Cods Hill junction on the A4

A man died when the car he was driving crashed with a lorry.

The victim was behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Passat when the crash happened on the A4 Bath Road near Beenham, Berkshire, at about 11:05 BST.

Thames Valley Police said the man, whose age is not yet known, was pronounced dead at the scene. The lorry driver was not injured.

The force said the road would be shut for several hours at its junction with the A340 while officers investigated.