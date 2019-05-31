Suspects bailed after Oxford Road armed police swoop
Nine people arrested after armed police were called to a disturbance involving weapons have been released on bail.
Thames Valley Police sealed off Oxford Road in Reading after armed officers stormed a flat above a parade of shops and restaurants on 23 May.
The force said a number of people inside the property were found "in possession of bladed weapons".
One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries and officers are continuing their investigation.
A bus stop near the scene has been smashed but police did not say if it was connected to the disturbance.