Image copyright GOOGLE Image caption The attack happened in the car park of Slough's KFC

A third man has been charged in connection with an attack in a KFC car park that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

The 21-year-old victim was found with a head injury in Farnham Road, Slough, on 14 May. He remains in a serious condition, police said.

Rehman Anwar, 26, of Crayle Street, has been charged with wounding with intent and violent disorder.

He is due to appear at Reading Crown Court on 17 June.

Previously, Haidar Anwar, 21, of Crayle Street, and Yasir Mohammed, 22, of Monksfield Way, were charged with the same offences.

All three men have been remanded into custody.