Image copyright THAMES VALLEY POLICE Image caption Oliver Allerton was found guilty at Reading Crown Court

A man has been convicted of stabbing a 27-year-old and "leaving him to die at the scene".

Zelous Smythe, from Camberley, Surrey, was found with a stab wound in Nine Mile Ride in Crowthorne, Berkshire, on 5 November.

Oliver Allerton, 27, was found guilty at Reading Crown Court of murdering Mr Smythe.

Victoria Quinton, 21, has been convicted of manslaughter after being acquitted of murder.

Mr Smythe had been involved in a collision with a car being driven by Quinton before being stabbed by Allerton, who owed him money, police said.

The pair then drove away without contacting the emergency services.

Det Insp Sally Spencer said her thoughts were with the victim's family and thanked the public for running to Mr Smythe's aid.

"Neither Allerton or Quinton helped Zelous after stabbing him and essentially left him to die at the scene of the murder Allerton committed," she added.

A sentencing date is yet to be set.