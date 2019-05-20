Image copyright GOOGLE Image caption The attack happened in the car park of Slough's KFC

Two men have been charged in connection with an attack in a KFC car park that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

The 21-year-old was found injured in Farnham Road, Slough, on 14 May. He remains in a serious condition.

Haidar Anwar, 21 and Yasir Mohammed, 22, from Slough, have been charged with wounding and violent disorder. They remain in custody.

A man, 23, held on suspicion of violent disorder has been released on bail.

Police also arrested a 26-year-old woman and two men aged 18 and 24 from Slough on suspicion of attempted murder. They have also been released on bail.

A 20-year-old arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released with no further action.

Mr Anwar is due to appear at Reading Crown Court on 17 June.