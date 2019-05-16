Image copyright Tracey Williams Image caption Sarah-Jane Williams died after a fire broke out in her hospital bedroom

An inquest into the death of a psychiatric patient in a fire is set to take place next year.

Sarah-Jane Williams died after a fire broke out in her bedroom at Prospect Park Hospital on 6 December 2015.

Her family's lawyer, Sefton Kwansnik, told a pre-inquest hearing a doctor had advised that Ms Williams "should not be held" at the Reading hospital.

A further hearing will take place in November, with a full inquest in the first half of next year.

Mr Kwansnik told the court: "If Sarah had been transferred on 17 November (2015), we may well not be having this inquest."

He said Dr Rami El-Shirbiny did not believe 36-year-old Ms Williams had been "appropriately placed on Daisy ward" due to a "fire risk".

Mr Kwansnik also raised concerns about Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust paying for its own "independent" investigation.

However, coroner Alison McCormick said she was "satisfied" the evidence would be "sufficient".