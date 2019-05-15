Attempted murder arrests over Slough KFC attack
Four men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was attacked in a KFC car park.
The 21-year-old was found with life-threatening wounds when police were called to reports of an altercation in Farnham Road, Slough, on Tuesday.
Four men aged between 18 and 24 and a 26-year-old woman, from Slough, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.
The victim remains in hospital in a critical condition.
Police have called on witnesses to come forward to help with the investigation.