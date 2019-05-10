Image caption Nadeem Uddin Hameed Mohammed died of a stab wound in the chest

A man has been charged with a stabbing murder in an underground Tesco car park.

Nadeem Uddin Hameed Mohammed, 24, from Southall, London, was killed at the store in Wellington Street, Slough, on Wednesday afternoon.

Aqib Pervaiz, 26, of Rochford Gardens, Slough, will appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Post-mortem tests show Mr Mohammed died of a stab wound in the chest, Thames Valley Police said.