Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was found fatally injured and later died in hospital

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was fatally stabbed in a Tesco underground car park.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was found injured in the car park of the store in Wellington Street, Slough, on Wednesday afternoon and died later.

Thames Valley Police arrested a 26-year-old man, from Slough, in Birmingham on Thursday evening. He remains in custody.

A post-mortem examination has yet to be carried out.

Det Supt Ian Hunter said he was still appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

He added that the victim's family had been informed of the arrest.