Image copyright GOOGLE Image caption Police were called to reports of a stabbing at Tesco's underground car park

A man has been stabbed to death in a Tesco underground car park.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing at the car park in Wellington Street, Slough, Berkshire, at about 12:30 BST.

The victim was taken to hospital but was later pronounced dead. No arrests have been made.

Thames Valley Police said a murder investigation had been launched and the man's next of kin had not yet been informed.

Det Supt Ian Hunter said officers were gathering witnesses and reviewing CCTV to get to the bottom of the "shocking" incident.

The car park remains closed while officers examine the scene.

Police urged the public to avoid the area and called on anyone with information to come forward.

In a statement, Tesco it was assisting police with their investigation into the "tragic incident".

It added: "We are deeply shocked and saddened by the fatal stabbing in our Slough Extra car park today and our thoughts are with the victim's family at this very difficult time."

Slough Borough Council tweeted that it was "deeply saddened" by the death.