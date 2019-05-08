Image copyright GOOGLE Image caption Cemetery Junction archway is expected to sell for £100,000

A 19th Century archway which inspired the name of a Ricky Gervais movie will be sold at auction next month.

Reading Borough Council is expected to cash in up to £100,000 for a 250-year lease of the town's Cemetery Junction archway.

A set of flats may be built in the Grade II two-storey landmark if planning permission is obtained.

The site inspired the title of Gervais' 2010 Cemetery Junction film, which made a £1.3m at the UK box office.

Image copyright Netflix Image caption Gervais plays grieving widower Tony in his recent Netflix Series After Life

Gervais, who is from Whitley, said at the time of its release that the archway, built in the 1840s, was an area close to where he was brought up.

A council spokesman said: "The Grade II listed Cemetery Archway was formerly used as a police office, but has since been vacated and is no longer required for council purposes."

Image caption Cemetery Junction was written and produced by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant

It has three rooms on each side of the archway. There are also two storage outbuildings and several parking spaces.