Two 15-year-old boys have been arrested after a taxi driver was stabbed.

The 42-year-old driver was attacked by two teenagers after picking up a fare in Market Place, Newbury, on Monday evening.

A weapon described as a large kitchen knife was used to attempt to rob him in Oaken Grove, police said.

One boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and possession of cannabis, the other on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

The teens, both from Newbury, remain in police custody.

The victim was taken to hospital with a puncture wound and has since been discharged.