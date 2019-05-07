Image copyright Google Image caption The latest report says "extensive developments" have been made by the child care service

A nursery which was closed by Ofsted due to "serious concerns" about its leadership and management has received a "good" rating from the regulator.

Greyfrairs Day Nursery in Reading was suspended from operating in November 2017 but has since changed its management team and retrained staff.

The latest report said "extensive developments" had been made by the child care service.

The nursery re-opened in January last year after the suspension was lifted.

The inspection was carried out on 4 April and rated all areas of the nursery to have significantly improved to the good rating.

Staff at the nursery were praised by Ofsted for the attentive, kind and sensitive way they work with the children at the nursery.

Greyfriars Day Nursery, in Friar Street, caters for children from three months to five years old and is affiliated to Greyfriars Church.