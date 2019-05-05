Image copyright GOOGLE Image caption It is the second time in two weeks explosives have been retrieved near the bridge

Suspected explosive devices have been fished out of the Thames near Marlow Bridge for a second time in two weeks.

A bomb disposal unit had to be deployed to the scene in Cookham, Berkshire, after the wartime explosives were pulled out of the river by magnet fishing enthusiasts.

Police said they were called to reports on Saturday night of the items being retrieved by members of the public.

The devices were removed to a safe location by a bomb disposal team.

A grenade was found on the Buckinghamshire side of the bridge on 20 April.

A Royal Logistics Corps Explosive Ordinance Disposal team removed that device.

An Army spokesman said at the time: "We always encourage the public to contact us if they find unexpected items of this sort.

"Better to be safe than sorry."