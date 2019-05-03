Image caption Reading West Conservative MP Alok Sharma said the results were "a mixed picture"

Control of Berkshire's district councils has remained the same, but the Conservatives have lost seats.

They held on to Wokingham and Bracknell Forest councils, but lost seats to the Liberal Democrats and Labour.

Labour held on to Reading, where it lost a seat to the Greens but gained one from the Tories, and Slough where it picked up two Conservative seats.

Conservative MP for Reading West Alok Sharma said Labour was still not on course to form a government.

He added: "I think it's been a mixed picture, and I think that's what you are also seeing across the country.

"If the Labour Party has any expectation of forming a government in the future they should have made gains this time round."

Reading Labour leader Jo Lovelock said Brexit was increasing scrutiny on the two main parties

The biggest gain across the county was in Wokingham, where the Lib Dems picked up eight Tory seats.

Labour leader on Reading Borough Council, Jo Lovelock, said voters had been mentioning Brexit the doorsteps.

She said: "I think there's a lot of concern whatever side of the argument you're on that they don't seem to be able to sort it out on a national level.

"Inevitably I think that means the two main parties are going to be under far more scrutiny because of it than the smaller parties."