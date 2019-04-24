Image caption A police cordon was set up at the junction of Station Road and Station Approach on 1 April

A teenager has been charged after a man was stabbed outside a pub.

The man, in his 20s, suffered several stab wounds in the attack outside The Station Tap in Wokingham on 1 April.

Police said a group of men jumped out of a car and attacked him.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and is due before Berkshire Youth Court later.

An 18-year-old from Farnborough arrested on 1 April remains on bail.