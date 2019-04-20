Image copyright Steve Lutwyche Image caption The After Dark club in Reading is an independent venue that hosts themed music nights

A decision on whether to revoke the licence for a nightclub accused of attracting "violent" customers" has been delayed until June.

After Dark in Reading, which opened in 1973, has received noise complaints and warnings for playing "deafening" music after its licensed hours.

Its fate was due to be decided by the council on Thursday but the club owner and police have asked for more time.

Because of the local elections in May, the review was postponed until June.

Thames Valley Police want to see the club closed have have provided a further 30 pages of extra evidence as well more than an hour of CCTV footage, which needs to be considered by the club owner Zee Khan and Reading Borough Council.

Image copyright Google Image caption The After Dark club has been used as an entertainment venue since the 1940s

Mr Khan said he needed extra time to carry out an acoustics report, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Councillor Paul Woodward, chair of the licensing sub-committee, asked why it had taken so long to carry out the report, when it had originally been asked for in September.

Mr Khan said he had not yet had the funds to do an acoustic report and did not consider it "crucial".

Mr Khan, who plans to have spent about £6,000 on soundproofing by October, said: "The real issue is the soundproofing of the venue. I think that's the best way to deal with this issue."

The club became a live music venue again in June last year and its management said it was a "safe place", but Thames Valley Police had a "host of issues" with the club.