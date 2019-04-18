Image copyright Slough Borough Council Image caption Six-month-old Tux lived in the sofa for 11 days

A lost kitten was found hiding in a sofa as it was about to be incinerated at a waste recycling centre.

The cat "poked his head up out of the cushions" while heavy machinery was moving the sofa on Wednesday, Slough Borough Council said.

Owner Lauren Jones was reunited with her pet after a council appeal.

She said the six-month-old kitten, named Tux, was missing for 11 days after the unwanted sofa was collected from her home.

Ms Jones said Tux had apparently survived for six days without food or water in a van, before the furniture was taken on Friday to the Chalvey waste and recycling centre.

Image copyright Google Image caption The kitten was rescued by workers at Chalvey waste and recycling centre

Waste officer Thomas McGrory said a crew member was using large machinery in one of the transfer sheds when the cat jumped up over the vehicle's shovel.

He said: "It's a miracle it survived as each day tonnes of waste is taken to be incinerated.

"The cat seemed to be in good condition but was obviously frightened, hungry and very thirsty."

Ms Jones said Tux had suffered a broken leg and she was trying to raise funds for an operation through an online appeal.

"It's very upsetting - I've got my little boy back but is he going to be OK?" she said.

"Everybody says he's a miracle. I don't know how he survived that long without eating in the back of a van."