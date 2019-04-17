Thames Valley Police officer accused of child assault
- 17 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A Thames Valley Police officer has been charged with indecently assaulting a young girl, the force has said.
James Chapman, a sergeant based in the West Berkshire Local Policing Area, was charged by postal requisition with indecent assault on a girl under 14.
It relates to an alleged incident in Oxford in 1991. The force said the 43-year-old was arrested on 17 September last year.
He is due before Oxford magistrates on 21 May.