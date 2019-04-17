A Thames Valley Police officer has been charged with indecently assaulting a young girl, the force has said.

James Chapman, a sergeant based in the West Berkshire Local Policing Area, was charged by postal requisition with indecent assault on a girl under 14.

It relates to an alleged incident in Oxford in 1991. The force said the 43-year-old was arrested on 17 September last year.

He is due before Oxford magistrates on 21 May.