Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The pair are waiting for their record attempt to be verified

Two men have completed their world record attempt by bouncing on a home made see-saw close to 80,000 times.

Richard March and Michael Jones started on Saturday in Twyford, Berkshire, where an unofficial record of 80 hours on the bounce was set in 1969 by Mr Jones' father-in-law.

The pair ate, slept and answered calls of nature while on the see-saw.

Their official time of 80 hours and 10 minutes now has to be verified by Guinness.

Mr March and Mr Jones bounced 78,871 times, up from their predecessor's 57,810.

After enduring the challenge for four days, Mr March, 38, from Sandhurst, said: "It was not as bad as I thought, although I am very tired."

Image caption The two endured eating, sleeping and going to the toilet on the giant bounce for four days

He added: "I am amazed at the interest there has been in our attempt.

"It has had a global reach. A friend of mine told me he had seen it on television in Majorca."

Mr Jones' father-in-law, David Turner, spent three months building the machine from scavenged timber, motorcycle suspension parts and a trampoline.

He said each man achieved about three hours' sleep on Saturday night, while the other used pull-ropes to continue the see-saw's motion.

Mr March only met his counterweight Mr Jones, 36, from Ruscombe, for a few minutes before starting the record attempt at 11:00 BST on Saturday.

The pair slept in reclining car seats as they moved up and down, although the machine's toilet, in a cubicle in the centre, was stationary.

Image caption Former record holder David Turner

They were joined on the see-saw by friends, working in shifts.

The record attempt took place in a Grade ll listed former school to raise funds to turn it into a library.

The official Guinness World Record for the longest time spent continuously on a see-saw is 75 hours and 10 minutes, set by two women in Washington, USA, in 2004.