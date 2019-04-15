Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to a reported altercation between two men in Friar Street

A man who was punched and then hit head his on the ground died due to "blunt force trauma", police have said.

A post-mortem examination was carried out on the 48-year-old's body after he died in hospital following an "altercation" in Reading on Friday.

He was injured in a dispute between two men in Friar Street at about 23:30 BST. The dead man has not been formally identified.

Thames Valley Police is carrying out a manslaughter investigation.

An 18-year-old man, from Crowthorne, was arrested in connection with the incident and has been bailed until 10 May.

The teenager was initially arrested on suspicion of murder.