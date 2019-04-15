Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened between junctions five and six on the M4

A van driver has been jailed for causing the death of a motorbike rider he crashed into.

Paul Duxbury's vehicle hit the back of the motorcycle after the rider slowed for traffic on the M4 near Langley, Berkshire, on 5 July last year.

Police said the 46-year-old motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and died from his injuries on 13 July.

Duxbury was sentenced to 22 months in prison after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

The 36-year-old, of Rowland Close, Wallingford, Oxfordshire, was also banned from driving five years and 11 months.

Thames Valley Police said the defendant was driving his white Volkswagen Transport towards London when he hit the motorbike between junctions five and six.

PC Jim Lovell said: "A family has lost a loving husband, father and son as a result of a driver being distracted whilst behind the wheel."