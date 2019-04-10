Image caption Tony Meadows and his wife Paula were found dead on 2 April

Burglars have raided the empty home of a former Concorde pilot and his wife days after they were found dead there.

The bodies of Tony and Paula Meadows, both in their 80s, were discovered last Tuesday near the village of Bucklebury, Berkshire.

Mr Meadows was part of the crew during Concorde's first passenger flight from Heathrow to New York in 1977.

Concorde memorabilia, cufflinks and other related items belonging to Mr Meadows were taken, police said.

The house in Chapel Lane was burgled between 23:00 on Sunday and 11:00 GMT on Monday.

Image copyright PA Image caption A blue forensics tent was set up outside the couple's house near Bucklebury

Det Insp Alice Broad, of Thames Valley Police, said: "We are investigating this burglary in which it's thought a number of items linked to Concorde and Anthony Meadows's work as a pilot were stolen.

"These items have sentimental value to the family who have recently lost both their mother and father just last week."

"We would ask anyone who may have been offered these items for sale to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police."

Image copyright PA Image caption There will be additional patrols around the house because of the burglary

The family has since removed further valuables and memorabilia from the property into safe storage.

Police said the attached property was still occupied and there would be additional patrols around the house.

Det Insp Alice Broad appealed to the thieves to "look into their conscience and return the items that hold valuable memories for the family".

A murder investigation was launched following the discovery of the bodies, but police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.