Image copyright Andrew Smith Image caption The Royal Berkshire Hospitals IT system failed due to a local power cut

A hospital has said "it's back to business as usual" after a power cut caused its IT system to fail.

The Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading reported the issue on Friday evening.

"A blip to the power supply" had resulted in the failure, prompting the hospital to ask non-urgent patients to seek alternative health services.

The situation was resolved on Saturday, and the hospital thanked its staff health partners for their support.