Royal Berkshire Hospital 'back to normal' after power cut
- 7 April 2019
A hospital has said "it's back to business as usual" after a power cut caused its IT system to fail.
The Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading reported the issue on Friday evening.
"A blip to the power supply" had resulted in the failure, prompting the hospital to ask non-urgent patients to seek alternative health services.
The situation was resolved on Saturday, and the hospital thanked its staff health partners for their support.
It’s back to business as usual @RBNHSFT. Once again thank you to all of our #outstanding staff and health partners for support during this challenging period.....and remember, if you are unsure of where to go for treatment NHS111 can provide advice.— RoyalBerkshireNHSFT (@RBNHSFT) April 6, 2019
