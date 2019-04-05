Royal Berkshire Hospital IT system hit by local power cut
- 5 April 2019
A hospital has asked some patients to seek alternative healthcare after a power cut caused its IT system to fail.
Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading reported the issue on its website on Friday evening.
Non-emergency patients are being urged to go elsewhere to relieve pressure until the problem is resolved.
The Royal Berkshire NHS Foundaton Trust said: "We have a robust process in place and patient safety is our priority."
The Trust was unable to say when it expected services to return to normal.
A local power cut has caused our IT system to fail @RBNHSFT. While we are working to resolve the problem, we are asking for non-emergency patients to seek alternative health services. We have a robust process in place and patient safety is our priority. Thank you for your support— RoyalBerkshireNHSFT (@RBNHSFT) April 5, 2019
