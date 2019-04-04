Image copyright Carly b. talbot Image caption Frogmore Cottage sits within the larger Frogmore estate near Windsor Castle

Prince Harry and Meghan have moved into their new home in Windsor ahead of the birth of their first child.

It was announced last year the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be leaving Kensington Palace.

Their new home - Frogmore Cottage - sits in the grounds of Frogmore House, where they held their wedding reception in May 2018.

Extensive renovations were carried out at the property in preparation for the move.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption It was announced last year that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be leaving Kensington Palace

When their new official residence was announced in November, Kensington Palace said: "Windsor is a very special place for their Royal Highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate."

Furnishing bill

The estimated cost to the taxpayer of the renovations is £3 million.

The duke and duchess, who will foot the bill for furnishings, are said to have hired former Soho House interior designer Vicky Charles to transform their new home.

Image copyright PA Image caption The couple hosted their wedding reception at Frogmore House

Frogmore Cottage is about half a mile south of Windsor Castle and Frogmore House is also where Harry and Meghan posed for their official engagement photos.

It has been a royal residence since 1792 and was built in about 1680 by Charles II's architect.

In 1923, the Queen's parents - the future George VI and Queen Elizabeth - spent part of their honeymoon there.

The name Frogmore is derived from the frogs which have always lived in the low-lying marshy area.

The couple had been living at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace since getting engaged.

The move comes after the couple split their household office from that of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Meghan is due to give birth in the coming weeks.