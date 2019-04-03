Image copyright Google Image caption Officers were called to Pot Kiln Lane in Bucklebury on Tuesday evening

An elderly man and woman have been found dead in a house.

Detectives launched a murder investigation but said they were "not looking for anybody else" in connection with the deaths.

The pair, both in their 80s, were found after officers were called at about 19:35 BST on Tuesday to the property in Pot Kiln Lane, Bucklebury, west Berkshire.

The next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

Det Ch Insp Andy Howard, of Thames Valley Police, said there was "no danger to to the public".

"We are aware that Bucklebury is a small community and this will have an impact on its residents, as such people will see an increased police presence," he added.