Berkshire

Teenager arrested after Wokingham street stabbing

  • 2 April 2019
Police cordon
Image caption A police cordon has been set up at the junction of Station Road and Station Approach

A teenager has been arrested after a man was stabbed in a street outside a pub.

Thames Valley Police has cordoned off the area outside The Station Tap in Station Road, Wokingham, following the stabbing at 21:50 BST on Monday.

The force said the victim was taken to hospital with "serious injuries".

Officers are currently questioning the 18-year-old man from Farnborough and have urged anyone with information to contact the force.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites