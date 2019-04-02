Image caption A police cordon has been set up at the junction of Station Road and Station Approach

A teenager has been arrested after a man was stabbed in a street outside a pub.

Thames Valley Police has cordoned off the area outside The Station Tap in Station Road, Wokingham, following the stabbing at 21:50 BST on Monday.

The force said the victim was taken to hospital with "serious injuries".

Officers are currently questioning the 18-year-old man from Farnborough and have urged anyone with information to contact the force.