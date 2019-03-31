Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened near the Curve cultural centre

A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked in an alleyway in Slough.

The assault happened at about 01:00 GMT on Saturday between Mackenzie Square and the Curve cultural centre in the town centre.

A woman in her 40s was followed into the alleyway by a man who sexually assaulted her, police said.

A 31-year-old man from Slough has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

Police said after raping the woman, the offender then held on to her and led her through the town before leaving the area.

Det Ch Insp Penny Mackenzie of Thames Valley Police said: "I am still appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

"The area was busy with people enjoying the pubs and clubs, so we are looking to speak to anyone who was around the town centre area at the time.

"They may have seen something without being aware how important their information could be to the investigation."

Police say the offender is a black man, believed to be of Somalian descent, about 5ft 11in tall, who was wearing a light-coloured top and carrying a lightweight bag on his back.