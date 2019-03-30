Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened near the Curve cultural centre

A woman has been the victim of a serious sexual assault in Slough town centre.

The attack happened at about 01:00 GMT in an alleyway between Mackenzie Square and the Curve cultural centre, police said.

A woman in her 40s was followed into the alleyway by a man who sexually assaulted her.

He then held on to his victim and led her out of the alley, Thames Valley Police said.

The man is described as black, believed to be of Somali descent, about 5ft 8ins tall, and was wearing a light-coloured top.

Det Ch Insp Penny Mackenzie said anyone with any information about the assault should contact the police.

"I understand that this incident will cause some concern in the community, but I would like to reassure people that we have launched a full investigation," she added.