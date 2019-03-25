Image caption Mark Whittaker has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder

A driver "deliberately" ran over a cyclist before getting out of his car and attacking him as he lay on the floor, a court has heard.

Mark Whittaker mounted the pavement and hit cyclist Darren Fordred in Reading, leaving him with "catastrophic injuries", jurors were told.

Reading Crown Court heard Mr Whittaker had messaged Mr Fordred to say he was a "dead man" prior to the attack.

Mr Whittaker, 46, of no fixed address, denies a charge of attempted murder.

Prosecutor Michael Roques said the defendant had "sent a number of messages threatening to kill" Mr Fordred following a row involving a former partner.

Labourer Mr Whittaker drove to Reading from Portsmouth in the early hours of 12 October 2018 after drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis, the court heard.

Mr Roques said the defendant had "worked himself up into something of a rage" before he set off.

Thigh bones 'snapped'

The prosecutor said Mr Whittaker waited for Mr Fordred to cycle past him, then pulled out in his car, mounted a pavement, and "deliberately drove" at him at about 32mph.

Jurors were shown CCTV of Mr Whittaker crashing into Mr Fordred in Northumberland Avenue.

Mr Roques said Mr Fordred had "smashed into the windscreen" as the car hit him, and both of his thigh bones "snapped".

"Rather than call an ambulance, the defendant got out of his car and attacked Mr Fordred whilst he was on the floor," Mr Roques added.

The jury was told Mr Whittaker had pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent but denied attempted murder.

Mr Roques said the case was to establish what the defendant's "intention" was when he drove at Mr Fordred.

He added the prosecution believed that there was an "intention to kill".

The trial continues.