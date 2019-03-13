Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Kylie Dembrey died after she was stabbed by her partner of 12 years in her own home

A man who murdered his partner by stabbing her in the neck and heart has been jailed.

Mark Sinclair, 31, will serve a minimum of 21 years in prison after being convicted of murdering Kylie Dembrey.

Sinclair strangled and then stabbed Ms Dembrey, 28, in a "violent rage" at her home in Theale, Berkshire, on September 6 last year, Reading Crown Court heard.

Judge Paul Dugdale said she was a victim of "regular incidents" of domestic abuse by Sinclair.

Sentencing him, Judge Paul Dugdale said: "You took the life of the woman from a family who loved her.

"You took the life of the woman who loved you. You took the life of the woman you loved."

After an evening meal, Sinclair strangled his girlfriend on the floor of her bedroom until she became unconscious, the court heard.

The 31-year-old then picked up a knife and stabbed Ms Dembrey twice in the neck, and then through her heart.

The court heard "both wounds were fatal", and that Sinclair called the police shortly after to say he had killed his partner.

Judge Dugdale said through their 12-year on-off relationship, Sinclair had punched, kicked, manhandled, and spat at his girlfriend.

He added the defendant was a "jealous, controlling and violent man".

The court heard five of the killler's previous convictions involved Ms Dembrey "as the victim".

'Sadder place'

Ms Dembrey's family said their message was for "anyone who finds themselves in a domestically abusive situation, please, seek help".

They added in a statement: "Kylie, whilst petite, had a big personality. She made an impression on everyone she met.

"Our world will be a quieter, sadder place without her."

Sinclair, of no fixed abode, had pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility, but was convicted of murder following an 11-day trial.